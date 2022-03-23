news, court-and-crime,

"Just three weeks of stupidity" is how a Lavington man has described a run of three disqualified driving incidents. John Edward McKillop further told Albury Local Court magistrate Sally McLaughlin that this came in the wake of a relationship breakdown. "I've got no explanation," he said. "There was no drugs or alcohol involved." The court heard how the three offences happened when McKillop had just weeks remaining on a four-month driving ban imposed on him on September 13, 2021. Ms McLaughlin referred to comments made in a sentence assessment report that outlined how McKillop "didn't care" when told how his disqualified driving put the community at risk. She pointed out how McKillop had served terms of imprisonment in 2003 for like offending. The report found also that McKillop, 50, was deemed suitable for unpaid community work. "Your record shows you have made great inroads in turning your life around," Ms McLaughlin said. And there was also nothing in his driving on the days he was pulled over that aggravated the offences, she said. Mr McKillop said he accepted he was going to lose his licence again. "My son is here (in court). He will drive for me," he said. The first incident was on November 21 when McKillop was pulled over as he headed south on Wagga Road about 1.20am. A check revealed his licence was disqualified until January 13. The other incidents, to which he also pleaded guilty, were on December 1 and 9, the second coming with the explanation: "I just needed to get some food." McKillop lost his licence for six months and was fined $2280.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/zTpV5j6X6iLmSh5SbcmSaP/813500be-e4d4-4fcf-ae75-c3b5d13dd535.jpg/r2_120_875_613_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg