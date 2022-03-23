news, local-news,

Police are urging members of the public to come forward with information following an aggravated break and enter at a Narrandera home where an 84-year-old woman was left seriously injured. About 8.30am on March 14, the woman was found in her home on Twynam Street covered in blood. NSW Ambulance paramedics treated the woman at the scene for injuries to her face, including a fractured eye socket, swelling and bruising to both eyes, a deep laceration to her cheek, and bruising to her back. IN OTHER NEWS Single, on a low income and renting means you are most 'at-risk' Firefighters use 22 vehicles to attack Yarrawonga grass blaze Regional Express announces price rise across all flights She was taken to Wagga Base Hospital before being airlifted to Canberra Hospital where she remains in a serious but stable condition. Officers attached to the Murrumbidgee Police District were notified and commenced an investigation into the cause of the woman's injuries. Strike Force Trebartha was established to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident. As part of the investigation, police have now called for motorists with dashcam footage from along the Newell Highway, Narrandera and near Marie Bashir Park between 6pm on Sunday, March 13 and 8am on Monday, March 14, to contact police. As investigations continue, police urge anyone with information to contact Murrumbidgee Police District on 6969 4299 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/JEQDf2CFmqVGDcvEsZPwEY/4ef5139d-a630-4d9b-b7af-bbe5fe76e03d.jpg/r2_0_1023_577_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg