Neville Bartlett helped save three lives on Wednesday, just as he has for decades on his way to 500 blood and plasma donations. Mr Bartlett, 73, of Baranduda, achieved his milestone at Albury Blood Donor Centre, where he is a regular donor. He first donated as a young man but took a break during his working life as a data analyst. Watching his nephew go through a heart transplant more than five years ago only strengthened his commitment to donating. "You go into one of these intensive care environments and realise that the products you're contributing to are of vital use," Mr Bartlett said. "Seeing him in hospital after a heart operation makes you want to come back and donate again." IN OTHER NEWS: Once at a donor presentation, a man who had needed transfusions shook his hand in gratitude. "Those small things really bring it home that there are people that are only here because of blood products," Mr Bartlett said. Donor centre manager Sergio De Marchi said Mr Bartlett was the Albury centre's fourth donor to reach the 500 mark. "We all celebrate it," he said. "It's a great feeling on the day. "Neville sets a great example for all of us and definitely we'd encourage others in the community to step forward." The centre now opens seven days a week and nearly 4000 people have donated in the past 18 months, many of them regularly. Appointments can be booked on 13 14 95 or lifeblood.com.au.

