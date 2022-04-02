sport, australian-rules-football,

ROUND 1: Defeated Bendigo by 37 points ROUND 2: Lost to Geelong by 4 points ROUND 3: Defeated GWV Rebels by 8 points ROUND 4: Lost to Dandenong by 51 pts ROUND 5: Lost to Calder Cannons by 6 pts ROUND 6: Lost to Northern Knights by 1pt ROUND 7: Defeated Bendigo by 36 points ROUND 8: Bye ROUND 9: Defeated Gippsland by 7 points ROUND 10: Lost to Northern Territory by 2 points THE SEASON THAT WAS While the collective will reflect on what might have been in 2022, after the Bushies lost four of their nine games by a goal or less, the individual talent bursting through has given Mark Brown and his fellow coaches plenty of room for optimism around the future of female football in the region with several players having put themselves in the window to be drafted. NAMES TO WATCH Zarlie Goldsworthy Everyone in the NAB League girls competition now knows the name Zarlie Goldsworthy. Having made the switch from soccer, the 17-year-old border athlete has proven she belongs on the Aussie rules football field. Goldsworthy has averaged 25 disposals and nine tackles per game this season and has been consistently among the Bushrangers' best. The skilled midfielder is every chance of fulfilling the AFLW draft dream. Brown says: "There's a lot of exceptionally good female footballers coming through the NAB League at the moment, but I think her season has certainly been as good as any, if not better. She's had snippets of AFL before, but her ability to come in and impact the game in her first year has been extraordinary. There's not many chinks in her armour, which is a huge effort when she's almost new to the game." Grace Hay Another multi-talented border product, Hay has juggled both football and netball elite pathways this season. Making her first appearance in round three against the Rebels, the 17-year-old defender has averaged around 16 disposals and four tackles. Hay was also named in the best for Vic Country's loss to Vic Metro at the under-18 National Championships on March 20. Brown says: "She's everything you want in a key defender. She marks the ball well, she's good in the contest and she competes hard. She's been exceptional in those postings for us, not just this year, but last year as well." Keeley Skepper The Bushrangers' co-captain has led by example this season and has made an impact in the backline, as well spending time through the midfield. The Shepperton United product also turned heads in Vic Country's under-18 clash. The 18-year-old has averaged 23 touches and four tackles this season, earning praise from coach Brown. Brown says: "I think she's a natural half-back and she kicks the ball extraordinarily well. From a football fundamental sense, she's quite far advanced, so she'll certainly have a lot of recruiters looking at her." Shepparton Swan's Madison and Tayissa Gray have also made names for themselves. While co-captain Madison missed the last month due to an injury, her speed and power were assets for the Bushrangers. Tayissa skills on her left foot set her apart. RELATED: UP-AND-COMERS Bella Browne The Border 16-year-old has shown plenty of promise in her first season in the program and is tipped to have a bright future. Brown says: "I think she'll just keep continuing to develop, and in two years time when she's in her draft window I think you'll have a fairly impressive player on your hands." Kloe Mcelhinney and Kaylea Kobzan The Border products have teamed up in the Bushrangers' backline this season. 16-year-old McElhinney made the switch to football from netball, while 17-year-old Kobzan has a basketball background. Brown says: "They'll hopefully continue to develop at a pretty fast rate and we'll have two very good footballers on our hands next year." NORTHERN RECRUITS Zara Hamilton The 17-year-old Belconnen product has averaged 24 disposals and six tackles and put forward an unstoppable display against the Rebels in round three with 38 touches. Brown says: "She has a real innate ability to find the football and that's something you just can't teach." Mindy Quade The 18-year-old from Queanbeyan feels right at home in front of goal, booting four majors in the round two clash against the Falcons. Brown says: "Her contested marking is extraordinary." IMPROVEMENT IS EVIDENT Having now mentored the girls for several seasons, Brown believes we're in for more excitement in the seasons to come. "I expect the growth to continue and I imagine season 2023 will be better than season 2022. We'll just continue to see that rapid growth in the girls' game. They're developing into very good footballers, which is fantastic and a real credit to them," he said.

