POWER savings equivalent to the annual bills for 27 houses are tipped to be achieved by Albury Council installing a new heating and air-conditioning system at its Kiewa Street headquarters. Councillors voted to spend $459,389 on the first fully new climate control system in the building since it opened in 1974. The cost for the project exceeds the $330,000 that the council initially budgeted to fund the installation. The shortfall will be met by savings in different works with $100,000 not outlaid through another heating system tender to be reallocated in this month's budget review. It is estimated there will be an annual saving of $37,000 due to the new system being more efficient. IN OTHER NEWS: It is also predicted that the more modern climate control methods will result in emissions being cut by 33 per cent, a figure that equates to the electrical output for 27 homes and 84 tons of carbon dioxide annually. Albury company Plasair won the tender for the upgrade, outdoing Melbourne-based Oberix which stated it could complete the project for $521,950. Plasair, which sources all of its labour on the Border, has previously done similar work for the NSW government, Indigo North Health and Snowy Hydro Limited. Councillor Alice Glachan said the project would aid the environment and council staff. "A lot of the product that was used is now obsolete and therefore past (its use-by date) and service becomes a difficulty as well," Cr Glachan said. Deputy mayor Steve Bowen acknowledged the saving, saying "I look at it as a great investment".

