The Albury Gold Cup is shaping as a competitive betting affair with little separating the top-six fancies. In an open betting race, the Mark Newnham Harmony Rose and Matthew Dale-trained Five Kingdom have been installed the early $4.20 equal favourites for Friday's feature. Entente is considered a $5.50-chance to defend his Albury Gold Cup crown after his dominant victory in the $200,000 feature last year for co-trainers Gai Waterhouse and Adrian Bott. The Lindsay Park trained Dark Dream is also at $5.50 alongside the Bjorn Baker-trained Maurice's Medad. ALSO IN SPORT The Sam Kavanagh-trained Sikandarabad is also in the market at $7.50. All other runners are at bolter's odds to cause a boilover in the feature race including the locally trained Gottaluvtrucks ($61) and Tullaghan ($101). The Ron Stubbs-trained Spunlago scored a hometown victory in the cup two years ago at the huge price of 40/1.

