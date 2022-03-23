sport, local-sport,

Yackandandah all-rounder Cam Evans has claimed Cricket Albury-Wodonga's district Champion Player award. The top order bat and left-hand speedster posted 720 points as the Kangaroos edged out Baranduda in a thrilling grand final. "I'm best mates with Cam and it's not a bad effort for a bloke who said at the start of the season, 'I don't know if I'll play cricket this year'," captain Bailey Glass revealed. "I was like, 'are you serious?' I wasn't happy with him, but by about round three he said, 'no, I'm taking it seriously this year', he's a class above, he could go to provincial and play some very good cricket in there. "He was dismissed only five teams for the whole year." Evans finished with 521 runs at 104 and 12 wickets at 24, although that includes finals, which isn't part of the award. Meanwhile, team-mate Jay Hillary topped the batting with 522 runs at 58. "He said, 'can I bat at No. 3 all year?' I said, 'yep, if you perform'," Glass offered. IN OTHER NEWS: Kiewa's Jacob Barber won the bowling with 21 wickets.

