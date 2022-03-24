news, local-news,

FORMER Victorian premier Jeff Kennett believes the Coalition will win this year's election because voters will be fearful of entrusting national security to Labor. The Liberal Party statesman was speaking to The Border Mail before addressing a fundraiser for the organisation's Indi candidate Ross Lyman at All Saints Estate winery at Wahgunyah non Wednesday night. Mr Kennett said the war in Ukraine and China's maritime military build-up alarmed the electorate and voters would want Peter Dutton to remain as Defence Minister rather than his shadow Brendan O'Connor. "Brendan is a nice man, an ex-union man, Peter Dutton is an ex-policeman....he's disciplined, he's been in a discipled force and it's not about whether you like people or not, it's whether they will serve," Mr Kennett said. "So I think by the time we get to the polls, we'll get over the line again." Mr Kennett and Mr Lyman went to Melbourne's Scotch College, with the latter there with one of the former's sons. They are also both ex-soldiers and Mr Kennett cited that experience as a reason why voters should support Mr Lyman. "He brings and offers a degree of discipline that I think the parliaments of Australia need more and more," Mr Kennett said. IN OTHER NEWS Mr Lyman told Wednesday night's function that watching Mr Kennett lead Victoria in the 1990s had been an inspiration. "He took Victoria from being slow moving and at threat of being left well behind, and transformed the state," Mr Lyman said. "It was experiencing his leadership, vision and execution through those years which provided a role model to me personally." As for the AFL club he leads as president, Mr Kennett is bullish about Hawthorn's long-term prospects, saying they "absolutely" will win the flag in 2025. "We are going to another exciting decade of football but also silverware," he said. "I think that will start from 2025 for a decade. "So '22, '23, '24 is where we're investing in our players very heavily. "It's going to be a transformation year this year and next year." Mr Kennett said with the Hawks set to go from Waverley Park to Dingley and having new coach Sam Mitchell it was like 2005 when the club was soon to leave Glenferrie and had a fresh mentor, Alastair Clarkson who then oversaw four flags. To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/XJLgPnEdnKaFugZzKyL6Sw/dd0ef973-1ee3-4e35-810a-a2ab0ac68ce1.jpg/r21_93_1170_742_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg