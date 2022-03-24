news, local-news,

VICTORIAN Premier Daniel Andrews cannot say why a master plan for the future of hospital services on the Border has not been made public. The Labor Party leader was responding to a question from Benambra MP Bill Tilley in parliamentary question time this week. The Liberal member asked why the government "refuses to provide the board of Albury Wodonga Health and the border communities with the master plan for the new health facility, including a new emergency department". "I do not know," Mr Andrews replied. "I will need to speak to the Minister for Health about that." Last week the office of Health Minister Martin Foley declined to answer a question from The Border Mail about when or if the plan would be made public. Mr Andrews, in continuing to respond to Mr Tilley, said he would be willing to meet him to discuss hospitals on the Border. "If the member for Benambra wants to have a cup of tea with me to talk about the hospital, I am more than happy to make time - or something stronger, depending - and we will see what we can do," Mr Tilley said. "It will be your shout, though. "We will see what we can do. "I know and understand this community. It is a proud community. "The fact that you are a long way from Melbourne does not mean you should have to settle for anything other than excellence. "It has always been my view and it has always been what we have striven for, and we will do the same here at Albury Wodonga Health." Mr Tilley in an interview on Thursday morning with radio 2AY breakfast show hosts Kev Poulton and Kylie King, who are also Wodonga and Albury's mayors, said he was keen to meet the Premier whether with Iced VoVos, a cup of tea or glass of whiskey. Cr King also asked if she and Cr Poulton could join Mr Tilley in meeting Mr Andrews. Mr Tilley also asked Mr Andrews why the Victorian government had "refused to build" a new Albury hospital emergency department after the NSW government had provided $30 million. The former health minister responded by recalling the NSW reaction to forming a joint health service and did not address when the new emergency department may emerge. "I can well remember when I was privileged and honoured to play a different role in a different government having conversations with the NSW government," Mr Andrews said. "I said, 'We need to do better for border communities. Instead of having a Wodonga hospital and an Albury hospital, why don't we merge the two together?'. "You have no idea the resistance that came my way. IN OTHER NEWS "For some reason that southern part of NSW is not part of NSW. "They were very resistant to this. "So you know what I did. I said, 'Well, OK, fine. Let's move them, and Victoria will run it, even though it's in NSW'. "So I am terribly sorry, but if the member for Benambra expects me to sit here and be lectured about the fact that we have not looked after border communities and we have not looked after the formation of the only health service where one state manages assets." Mr Andrews then noted his own family had benefitted from regional cancer services in Albury. "The nurses, the doctors, the team at Albury Wodonga Health do an outstanding job," Mr Andrews said. "The only argument we have is when the member for Benambra tries to assert that our government has not supported that health service. "We in fact created that health service, and we will support that health service and its staff and the patients who turn to it every day we have the honour and privilege of governing this state, not just because it is in the community where I grew up, although that is not unimportant to me, but because every patient deserves the care that is most important to them as fast as possible and as close to home as possible." Mr Tilley said his party leader Matthew Guy and health spokeswoman Georgie Crozier would be coming to the Twin Cities on April 22 for a public health forum. "We need to hear the stories of all those people that have been affected, we need to hear stories from clinicians with their frustrations and capture those case studies," Mr Tilley told 2AY.

