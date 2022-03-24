sport, australian-rules-football,

Wangaratta and Albury are poised to name full strength teams for Saturday night's blockbuster in the Ovens and Murray Football League Of course, players will have to get through training this week, but the grand final fancies have no major injury concerns. "We've got a couple of guys who didn't play a practice match, but in terms of personnel for Albury, we'll be pretty much at full strength," Wangaratta coach Ben Reid suggested. Long-time midfield star Matt Kelly didn't play any practice matches, due to other commitments, but he's developed a reputation as a big-game player after starring in three successive grand final appearances. He was clearly the Pies' best in the loss to Lavington in the last completed competition in 2019 and was third best in the win and loss to Albury in 2017-2018 respectively "He's played enough footy, if he gets through training, he's probably ready to go," Reid said of his close mate, who he grew up with around Bright. The Pies just had the weekend off, as did Albury. "At this stage, we will be at full strength," Tigers' co-coach Luke Daly offered after the club's last intraclub match on March 19. Albury and Wangaratta were clearly the top two teams during the disrupted COVID season. The Tigers were undefeated during the 13 rounds, but the pair met only once, with a 12-point margin in round five. The Pies only other loss was to a pulsating Wangaratta Rovers a fortnight earlier. Both teams have been relatively quiet on the recruiting front, although ex-VFL defender Brydan Hodgson should relish being back in the league, while the Pies landed classy West Preston Lakeside duo Jackson Clarke and Liam McVeigh. Wangaratta will host the night match, as will Lavington against Corowa-Rutherglen, while Myrtleford hosts Rovers from 2pm. IN OTHER NEWS: The forecast is sunny and 25 degrees.

