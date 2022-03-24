news, local-news,

A driving force behind the concept of an Indigenous round has spoken of his delight and pride in the Ovens and Murray Football Netball League taking such a step. Esteemed Albury Tigers player Dean Heta said the round would play an important role in beginning to break down barriers. "For me it was about not only our local Indigenous community but providing an environment where people are comfortable to engage," he said. IN OTHER NEWS: Mr Heta said his own involvement with Albury's work in this area gave him great confidence the Indigenous round would be anything but tokenism, signified only by a specially designed jumper. What Albury did, he said, was make contact with Elders in the Border Indigenous community to get them on board so there was a genuine two-way dialogue to ensure everything was done to allow the community to take ownership of what was being done. "It made sense that they felt a part of it, and they really did," he said. Mr Heta said there was "so much" football talent in the Border's Indigenous community, yet so few players made the step onto the bigger stage of the O&M and beyond. RELATED: Dean Heta, take a bow mate, well done on the Indigenous round He said Albury had tried to help people reach an understanding that everyone had a part to play in breaking down those barriers experienced by Indigenous people, "whether that's sport or health or ... mental health". It was important also that the round sought to foster something that went beyond football itself; where people gained a deeper understanding and knowledge of local Indigenous culture, of "the local Indigenous history". "They probably don't know a lot about the Indigenous community." Such a transformation might not happen "straight away", he said, but the significance was in the engagement that took everyone down that path. "That's the whole purpose of it - Aboriginal people are Aboriginal people all year round, not just on one day a year, but all year," he said. Mr Heta said he was buoyed by the experience of what was undertaken at Albury as "everyone who is part of it ... really gets around it. That's certainly what we're trying to achieve." The league's announcement, he said, was a tremendously positive one. "It's huge. I'm really grateful for the O&M's decision to take this step." Mr Heta said that if by his involvement he had helped the O&M move "into this particular landscape" and in "making a difference, then that's my job done". "I'm really looking forward to being part of it as a spectator, as a past player and as an Indigenous player," he said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/zTpV5j6X6iLmSh5SbcmSaP/dc63c283-96f7-44b2-bea6-a64201c12497.jpg/r606_58_4136_2052_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg