Trainer Brett Cavanough is hoping he can finally land the one race that has eluded him over the Albury carnival on Friday. Cavanough boasts victories in all the feature races over the Albury carnival with the exclusion of the Adrian Ledger memorial. Now based at Scone, Cavanough will make the trip to his former stomping ground with three gallopers as he targets the riches on the second day of the carnival. Burdekin, Two Ya Got and Lord Tropicana will form the stable's three-pronged attack. Lord Tropicana is a last-start winner and is the horse Cavanough is hoping that can finally deliver him a victory in the $40,000 Adrian Ledger over the staying distance of 2400m. "Is this old horse the horse that can finally get me a winner in the Adrian Ledger? I'm not sure," Cavanough said. "But he is in form and he destroyed them at his most recent start at Dubbo. "He steps up in distance and I haven't had the chance to have a close look of the form of the horses he is up against. "My horse is an honest old bloke and would probably appreciate the sting out of the track. "But Albury has always got good grass cover and I've never seen a rock hard road on cup day previously." Lord Tropicana is quoted as a $5-chance in pre-post markets and will be partnered by in-form hoop Ash Morgan. Cavanough also looks to have a strong hand in the $80,000 Albury Guineas, (1400m) with Two Ya Got. The Gai Waterhouse trained Gulf Of Saros was set to start a short-priced favourite in the three-year-old feature but was scratched on Thursday. Two Ya Got was a last-start Dubbo winner and is a $3.40-chance. "I wasn't too disappointed when Mum (Gai) scratched her horse because she is always hard to beat," Cavanough said. "My horse is back against his own age group and the three starts that he has had so far have pretty much been educational runs. "He is a sharp little bloke, looks good, has got a good jockey, good barrier, so it all adds up in his favour. "I expect him to give the race a real crack." ALSO IN SPORT Cavanough will strive to start the meeting on a high with Burdekin in the opening race, the $30,000 Maiden Plate, (1175m). Burdekin is a recent addition to the stable and finished third at Scone in his first start for Cavanough. "He was supposed to go around at Scone last Sunday which I thought was a winnable race," he said. "But he slipped over in the swab box and was a late scratching. "Albury was the back-up plan and if he had of got beat on Sunday he was going to Albury anyway, so it is what it is." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

