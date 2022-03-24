news, local-news,

More than half the students enrolled at a Tallangatta school will arrive via a different set of wheels on Friday. St Michael's Primary School has only 36 pupils enrolled this year, but most will be among the 350,000 students across Australia ready to ride, scoot, skate or walk to mark national Ride2School Day. The event is labelled Australia's biggest celebration of active travel and aims to help children reach 60 minutes of daily exercise by riding a bike to school. A Bicycle Network report revealed 80 per cent of all school students rode or walked to school in the 1970s, but now more than two-thirds go by car. St Michael's principal Charlene Robson wants to see more students become physically active on their journey to school. IN OTHER NEWS: "It offers the opportunity for students across Australia to ride, scoot, skate or walk to school so that they can create healthy habits for their future by being physically active," she said. "On national Ride2School Day 2021, students across Australia saved 27 tonnes of CO2 by actively travelling to school - the equivalent of planting 187 trees. "That's only one day of the year. Imagine if we did that every day. "Over a year we'd save 5400 tonnes of CO2 - the equivalent of planting 37,800 trees." Ms Robson added wearing a helmet, ensuring tyres were fully inflated, checking brakes, a working bell and donning warm and comfortable clothing were the key safety messages for cyclists. National Ride2School Day is part of Bicycle Network's Ride2School program which was established in 2006. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/beau.greenway/bc66695d-4bb4-42e6-b5b1-e68ce8a54a5a.jpg/r0_270_5568_3416_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg