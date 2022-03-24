sport, local-sport, gottaluvtrucks, albury gold cup, donna scott

Surprisingly, trainer Donna Scott is yet to have a runner in her hometown cup. But that will change on Friday, when Gottaluvtrucks will represent the stable in the $200,000 Albury Gold Cup. Gottaluvtrucks went around in the cup two years ago when trained by Norm Loy. The six-year-old finished near the tail of the field as a 90/1 chance. Gottaluvtrucks is at similar odds on Friday after the owners elected to scratch the gelding from Thursday's Albury Mile to target a fairytale win in their hometown cup. Scott is hoping Gottaluvtrucks can emulate the John Whitlelaw-trained The Doctor's Son. ALSO IN SPORT The Doctor's Son was given little hope in the $200,000 feature last year but defied the odds for his Albury trainer after running the race of his career to finish third as a 150/1 shot. "You don't often get the chance to have a runner in your hometown cup and the owners were keen to have a throw at the stumps," Scott said. "The original plan was to target the Albury Mile but the owners decided they wanted to go around in the cup instead with only 11 runners in it. "It's probably not ideal going from 1300m to 2000m second-up. "The horse was also at double figure odds in the Albury Mile. "The cup only comes around once a year, so as an owner and trainer, you have to have a crack at the race when you can. "The Doctor's Son ran a cheeky race last year at huge odds and I would be thrilled if we could do something similar. "The horse is fit and well and I was quite happy with his run at Corowa last-start when he was hitting the line well to run fourth. "There is some residual fitness from his last preparation where he had a few starts over 2000m. "The horse is a little trier and you certainly won't die wondering because he will try for sure." Gottaluvtrucks is 60/1 in pre-post markets and will be partnered by Winona Costin. He is yet to run a place in four starts over the cup distance of 2000m.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/asdkjfewiKKD/6e60b822-9ecd-4716-9ba1-08602bfdf72e.jpg/r2_247_4821_2970_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg