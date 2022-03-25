OUR SAY: Indigenous round a step worth taking in trying to close the gap

news, local-news,

In the roll-call of Australian rules football greats, Indigenous players loom large. You have the Barry Cables and "Polly" Farmers. There's Syd Jackson, the incomparable Doug Nicholls (in life, public service and football). The Krakouer brothers Jim and Phil and Nicky Winmar are part of the incredible list of players who brought Indigenous football into the modern area, followed by such luminaries as Adam Goodes, Peter Matera, Michael Long, Cyril Rioli and Shaun Borgoyne, Gavin Wanganeen. The list, of course, goes on, but despite their dazzling presence they are still not representative of the potential lost. Many never made it to the heights of the VFL then AFL, let alone even make it on to the ground in their local footy leagues. The reasons why are many and varied, but at the heart of that has been an all-pervading discrimination and marginalisation. Just one small part of efforts to redress those wrongs has been introduction of Indigenous rounds in various football leagues, the most high-profile being the one brought about by the AFL. MORE OPINION This hasn't necessarily attempted to provide a solution, but we cannot underestimate the power inherent in such a move in trying to bridge the gap between Indigenous and non-Indigenous Australians. Albury Tigers footballer Dean Heta knows first-hand the potential such a celebration, that such recognition can have for both the Indigenous and wider communities. Last year he played a crucial role in his own club's decision to bring the Border's Indigenous community into its fold. And he has taken that even further through helping the Ovens and Murray Football Netball League establish an inaugural Indigenous round, to be held on July 9. The round is anything but about tokenism, where players merely don a themed jumper. "For me," he says of Albury's experience, "it was about not only our local Indigenous community but providing an environment where people are comfortable to engage. "That's the whole purpose of it," he then says of the O&M's decision. "Aboriginal people are Aboriginal people all year round, not just on one day a year, but all year." Yet it is only a first step, as Mr Heta points out, in removing cultural barriers. To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

