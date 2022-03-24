news, local-news,

BORDER MP Bill Tilley says Premier Daniel Andrews cannot keep playing on his rural roots without addressing problems with Albury-Wodonga's health system. The member for Benambra was commenting after asking the Victorian leader in parliament this week about Albury hospital's emergency department upgrade and the unreleased master plan for a new Twin Cities hospital. Mr Andrews replied "if the member for Benambra wants to have a cup of tea with me to talk about the hospital, I am more than happy to make time...and we will see what we can do". He added "the fact that you are a long way from Melbourne does not mean you should have to settle for anything other than excellence" after saying his own family had benefitted from cancer services in Albury-Wodonga. Speaking to The Border Mail, Mr Tilley said Albury Wodonga Health was "very much part of (Mr Andrews) legacy" given the Premier was Health Minister when the service was formed in 2009. "You can't just keep saying you're a country boy and understand it and do nothing," Mr Tilley said. He expects to meet Mr Andrews the week after next, when parliament resumes in Melbourne. A spokeswoman for the Premier could not say when the get-together would occur. Mr Tilley said he had also spoken to Health Minister Martin Foley about coming to the Border to get a better understanding of the pressures facing the hospitals. He updating the Albury Wodonga Health patient database to encompass those from each state was crucial. "The board has to treat that as the highest priority because governments, treasury look at funding based on data," Mr Tilley said. Meanwhile, state Opposition leader Matthew Guy and the Liberal Party's spokeswoman on health Georgie Crozier will be in Wodonga for a forum on April 22. Mr Tilley said the forum was designed to allow patients and clinicians to share their experiences and chronicle what needs to be done to approve the beleaguered medical system.

