Corryong has made an urgent plea for senior netball players and coaches with the start of the Upper Murray League season now just around the corner. The club is desperately seeking A and B grade coaches, while player numbers are low throughout the senior ranks and under-15s. Upper Murray Football Netball League operations manager Nadia Edwards, who is also affiliated with Corryong, fears they will have to drop one senior netball grade, with the player shortage taking its toll. "We're thinking we're probably going to have to drop back a senior grade, because even with the amount of juniors who can play 15 and under and unlimited games in C and D grades, there's just not them there either to do that," Edwards said. "It's a lot of pressure on kids to play 15 and under and then two senior games, it actually turns them away from the sport a little bit. "The commitment to find an A and B-grade coach is still the struggle." Edwards believes there are several factors behind the lack of interest this season. "I think some people have decided not to come back from Covid, people aren't playing as much sport because there's different things to do, and people are having babies," she said. While the hunt is on to find netballers, it has also often been a similar story for footballers. With Corryong and Federals sharing the same club rooms and Cudgewa just down the road, Edwards said it's often a battle to ensure clubs have enough players. Federals have been left to forfeit reserve games in recent seasons due to numbers. "We're still rallying all of our senior and reserve football players," she said. "It's often a bit of a fight in a way to try and get players. "You have your loyal players who have been there for generations, and then you're trying to catch new players to town to come to your club. ALSO IN SPORT: "The beauty of our league is that it's relaxed so we do pick up a lot of outsiders who come and enjoy it because of that relaxed atmosphere. "But there's not really netballers that are travelling here unless they come with a footballer." Bullioh and Tumbarumba appear to be well placed, while Cudgewa has been strong across the board in junior and senior netball and football. "A lot of things go in cycles," Edwards said. Several junior football teams also appear to be in jeopardy, as players opt to join the Tallangatta and District League competition. "Federals aren't fielding an under-14 football side. A lot have gone down the road to the Tallangatta Football Club, which then leaves Corryong at a pinch too for junior boys," she said. "They're either going to Tallangatta or opting not to play anymore." Corryong's netball vice-president Maree Nicholas wants to ensure the competition continues to be played, not only for the club, but for the community. "I think the whole league is really important, especially in our area. We're pretty remote up here," Nicholas said. "It's a great thing for the community to get around and gives everyone the chance to get together off the farm and do some socialising without the day-to-day pressures of being in a farm life. "It's a great thing for the whole community, not just the netballers to have that outlet. "Especially juniors coming through, any kind of sport is a great thing for kids to be involved in. "We just want to keep everything going." Edwards agreed the league is vital in the Upper Murray. "There's still very much a place for us," she said. Anyone interested in getting involved with Corryong can contact the club or Nicholas directly. The Upper Murray season starts April 23, with Corryong meeting Bullioh and Tumbarumba taking on Cudgewa.

