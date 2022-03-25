The free NSW Seniors Festival Comedy Show will have you laughing in the aisles at Sydney Town Hall on March 28. Don't miss out! Tickets are available from March 2 at www.seniorsfestival.nsw.gov.au. Look for the Events tab.

NSW Seniors Festival | Ready, steady, laugh!

