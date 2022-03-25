Why not grab a group of friends and celebrate the Seniors Festival in style on Sydney Harbour? The experienced crew at Captain Cook Cruises have created a Seniors Festival Lunch Cruise. Featured is a relaxed two-course meal, as well as the luxury of the cruise, where you can also make the most of the amazing photo opportunities. Take in the spectacular Sydney views that seem to go on forever, and snap away to your heart's content to save your memories of this great day out. Another option for a great afternoon's treat is their high tea. The Seniors Festival High Tea at Sea includes a glass of pink bubbly, tiered platters of sweet and savoury treats and a harbour vista not to be beaten. Here Captain Cook Cruises has revived and reimagined the great British tradition with a uniquely Australian twist. If you prefer all the romance of an after dark event, then book in now for The Seniors Festival Dinner cruise which offers two hours of cruising the harbour teamed with a three-course dinner. Passengers will love spending some time on the outdoor Star deck to watch the sun go down and the city switch on for the night. All Seniors Festival cruises are priced from $75 for seniors; book on 9206 1111 or online at captaincook.com.au. You can use a Dine & Discover voucher and save a further $25.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Gcbb9hnc7SC3QLqZUqk8Kn/c463d9a1-d540-4f84-8a8f-47b8a779c52f.jpg/r8_0_3534_1992_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

NSW Seniors Festival | Grab your friends for a harbour cruise

