Anglers enjoy the benefits of club restocking programs

G'day, fishos. Just wanted to again touch on the great work being done in the Upper Murray by the Khancoban and Corryong angling clubs. This season they purchased and released 8500 Murray cod into local rivers and smaller streams that were affected by those fires, which knocked around populations. This year's releases are just part of releases they've been making for many years now, and literally, thousands of anglers have benefitted from their hard work. Well done to all involved. While on the area, Khancoban Pondage has received 200 tagged trout that are 160mm to 230mm long. Please, if you catch a tagged fish anywhere up that way, take a photo of the tag and contact the number on the tag to pass on the details. It's all part of gaining knowledge, which will help better manage our fishery. In more good news, 8000 more trout are to be released in the area, so things are looking a bit rosier for the future. Dartmouth (93.17 per cent): has been patchy on the fish front but the yabbies are on the go if you're looking for a feed. Night is always best, but there's been a few getting caught in the hours of daylight. They've been in surprisingly shallow water during the night, but best to set a little deeper during the day. Don't panic if you're heading up; there are a few trout being caught, mainly deep and not in huge numbers. Of course, you don't need huge numbers to have a great day on a lake as beautiful as Dartmouth. Streams: have been going great over the whole season, apart from when rain has made them high and dirty, but that isn't the situation this weekend. It should be another couple of fantastic days in just about every stream you care to mention. There are plenty of crickets around and they're just about an unbeatable bait. The poor old trout just don't seem to be able to resist them. Scrubbies are always a good standby though, particularly if you're as agile as me and struggle catching those crickets lol. Hope to be able to give you a firsthand report next week. Planning a little "stream adventure" this weekend myself. Hume Dam (91.3 per cent): is a bit "same old, same old", really. Plenty of redfin and just a matter of hitting a good school of bigger blokes or sifting through the smaller ones until you've got enough of those bigger blokes for a feed. Everything and anything seems to be catching them too, yabbies, worms, trolling divers, casting blades and plastics, Ice Jigs, they're all pulling fish. Depth is quite variable, though. We've got plenty of customers doing well casting back into shallow water and catching some nice fish, water as shallow as a metre! Could be worth a try if you're doing no good in the standard five to 10-metre mark. The yellas seem to be picking up a bit too, with quite a few reports and photos popping up on social media of some rippers. Techniques are a bit of a mixed bag, with grubbing the trees, angling a bait or trolling all accounting for a few. The Murray below Hume: is still quite dirty, but that doesn't seem to have worried the cod and yellas too much. Despite the colour of the water, both are readily taking baits and there are a few lure fishos that are picking their fair share up as well. Banamboola: near Dart, is also fishing well for bait, fly and spin fishos. This is a "no boating" zone, so if you're a land-based fisho, you're not at a disadvantage. Casting any of your popular trout lures works up that way, as does a bait under a bubble or fished on the bottom. There's been a few ripper trout caught lately, and you've also got a chance of a few reddies. Blowering (92.4 per cent): continues to produce the goods on the redfin front. There seems to be quite a few solid fish up that way, and like Hume, most methods/techniques seem to be catching fish. Cod and yellas have also lifted their game, with quite a few fishos reporting a cod or two being caught, particularly on the troll. A lot of the reports are of smaller fish in the 55cm to 75cm range. These aren't huge for Blowering cod, but after a pretty lean period, it's great to see any cod being caught. Most of the better reports I've been getting are up around the powerlines area near the Yellowin arm, but I'm sure there's plenty being caught in other areas as well. Eucumbene (47.6 per cent): fished ok for my brother, Peter and his mate Jeremy Kay last weekend. They didn't set any records but picked up 11 very nice trout, a mix of browns and rainbows, fly fishing. They mentioned they'd also spoken to a few fishos, who picked up a few good fish on bait around the edges. Euc could be well worth a visit.

