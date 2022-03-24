news, education,

Aspiring space scientists have learned to reach into the past to understand the modern night sky thanks to two astrophysicists. The Scots School Albury students delved into space exploration and Indigenous interpretations of the universe. Australian National University research fellow Dr Brad Tucker and Indigenous research associate Peter Swanton taught the pupils how to use a telescope and led a stargazing session on Thursday as part of their tour of regional and rural schools. Mr Swanton said modern telescopes could help build on knowledge of thousands of years of Indigenous stargazing expertise. Traditional sky knowledge helped Indigenous Australians predict the weather and navigate the land. "There's a story around the Orion constellation and the Palladium that's involved in the Seven Sisters song line, which actually looks at Beetlejuice ... as a variable star," Mr Swanton said. "Variable stars is very cutting edge science. "That's something that scientists are actively researching at the moment." IN OTHER NEWS: Year 11 student Reiden Niesner, 16, said he was keen to pursue astronomy as a career. "It's my kind of field, I love doing it," he said. "I've used a telescope like that before, but it was only a very short brief time and didn't really get interesting but this is going to be a fantastic opportunity." Fellow student, Emily Murphy, 16, said she was also fascinated by astronomy research. "I often go outside, and we've got heaps of telescopes at our house," she said.

