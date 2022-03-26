Suppliers report steady increase in sales | On the Wallaby

comment, opinion,

Is it the current burgeoning prices of beef bulls or are breeders looking for proven genetics and sexed semen from an outstanding stable of bulls across the breed spectrum from artificial breeding centres? Beef semen suppliers have noticed a steady increase in demand over the past two years. Beef producers are awash with money, fuelled from record cattle prices, where cattle have been claimed to be fetching $600 a head more than last year. Heifers, usually sold at discount rates, are being snapped up at prices never dreamt of as future breeders. Bull sales are racking up averages that make the eyes water and good luck to the sellers, and in cases, the cheapest bulls are selling around the $10,000 mark. The use of semen in the beef industry has always enjoyed reasonable competition from savvy breeders, sourcing proven bulls to move the profitable genetics of herds forward. Beef semen sales pale in significance to the dairy industry, where it is believed around 90 per cent use semen from an excellent selection of Australian and imported sires. Now, throw in sexed semen, and the equation changes further. The question is, will more breeders, despite the extra labour, move to use more semen? It is estimated that $40 a head would cover insemination and cycling programming costs. For instance, in the Angus breed, there is outstanding proven semen available for as low as $25 a straw, so a female on one insemination could be in calf for $75. Relate that to 100 cows, with a low 70 per cent conception rate and the cost per heifer calf by proven sires. Round that out to $200 a head investment in future breeders that, under current market conditions, would fetch at least $2000 joined. Beef producers also have the option of participating in loyalty programs, enabling the sourcing of semen and the benefit of selling surplus stock under the imprimatur of the leading stud. BEAT-UP According to rural media, everyone is waiting with great anticipation of the prices dairy farmers will be paid from July 1 - the new season. Wow. To any sensible person, this is what is called a beat-up. Prime lamb producers, crop growers and beef producers would hardly be salivating; however, those not in the loop would find working out industry price structures baffling. Of the 5800 dairy farmers in Australia, the payment structure of those in Queensland and Western Australia has little to do with the Victorian or Riverina industry. The simple fact is that the unknown in forecasting ahead is not influenced by the domestic market or the returns from everyday milk but by the ever fluctuating export market, which, in turn, is determined by world production and demand. For those living in suburbia, do not worry; there are ample dairy products to meet any burgeoning demand and be assured that at present farm gate prices, dairy farmers are not going broke. REAL ESTATE RISE The price of urban and rural real estate has been ballistic. Rural prices have been fuelled by willing sellers capitalising on values that would be difficult to jump over. The seasons have been more than kind, livestock and grain returns are at record levels and money at low interest rates has been a major factor. The question on all lips is, how long will this last? And the answer probably relates to a piece of string. There is an unconfirmed report that things just may be slowing. A central Victorian ageing farmer has reluctantly decided to sell out after being offered a very good price for his riverfront property 12 months ago. The property is being offered without a current water share and he has been told by his local agent that the price of 12 months ago is now severely discounted. Is this a case of watch the space?

