14 guns missing after Wodonga break-ins, concerning crime spree

news, court-and-crime,

Police are urging gun owners to better secure their weapons amid a major spike in break-ins, thefts and vehicle arsons, with 14 firearms outstanding from Wodonga burglaries. Detectives believe the recent run of incidents, including three break-ins in the Wodonga region in a fortnight in which guns were taken, could be linked. Officers have been smashed with offending including the gun thefts, car thefts and vehicle fires in recent weeks. A car fire on Fallon Street in Albury about 4.20am on Thursday could be linked to the crime spree. Detective Senior Sergeant Garry Barton said in one recent break-in, an entire gun safe was removed from a home. Several arrests have been made and suspects refused bail, but the concerning incidents have continued. "There is a lot of activity that we believe is interconnected," the detective said. "We are actively pursuing people to arrest them. "It's a timely reminder that firearm security is paramount. "Don't keep firearms at properties that aren't in use, put them in a house and make sure they're secured and the safes are secured." One gun owner has been charged with failing to secure their weapons. Police believe the guns are being used as a commodity. "We're dedicated to keeping firearms off the street and we're working in conjunction with NSW Police and specialised crime squads in Melbourne. "We're actively hunting these people. "Trafficking firearms is a serious indictable offence with a minimum sentence attached." Call (02) 6049 2600 or 1800 333 000.

