Entente will have to defy history if he is to defend his Albury Gold Cup crown on Friday. The Gai Waterhouse and Adrian Bott-trained galloper was a dominant winner of the $200,000 feature last year with Sam Clipperton aboard. However, you have the wind the clock back five decades to find the last horse to win back-to-back Albury Cups. ALSO IN SPORT Snipe's Son won consecutive cups in 1971 and 1972. The Richard Freyer-trained Barrakee (1996-98) and Brian Cox-trained Ekalaka (2000-02) feature on the honour roll twice but not in consecutive years. Entente will also have to overcome a hefty rise in the weights from 54.5kg to top-weight of 58.5kg. The five-year-old has been solid in pre-post betting and is the third favourite at $4.80.

