Entente strives to become first horse to win back-to-back Albury Cups in 50-years
Entente will have to defy history if he is to defend his Albury Gold Cup crown on Friday.
The Gai Waterhouse and Adrian Bott-trained galloper was a dominant winner of the $200,000 feature last year with Sam Clipperton aboard.
However, you have the wind the clock back five decades to find the last horse to win back-to-back Albury Cups.
ALSO IN SPORT
Snipe's Son won consecutive cups in 1971 and 1972.
The Richard Freyer-trained Barrakee (1996-98) and Brian Cox-trained Ekalaka (2000-02) feature on the honour roll twice but not in consecutive years.
Entente will also have to overcome a hefty rise in the weights from 54.5kg to top-weight of 58.5kg.
The five-year-old has been solid in pre-post betting and is the third favourite at $4.80.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
- Bookmark https://www.bordermail.com.au/
- Make sure you are signed up for our breaking and regular headlines newsletters
- Follow us on Twitter: @bordermail
- Follow us on Instagram @bordermail
- Follow us on Google News.