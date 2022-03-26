Protecting the people of the region | Then and Now

community,

Mr David A. Williams took on the role of health inspector for the Upper Murray Health Group - comprising Wodonga, Upper Murray, Towong, Chiltern and Yackandandah Shires in December 1937. His family generously donated his scrapbook to the Wodonga Historical Society. Mr Williams' duties covered all fields of health protection in the communities he served. His work involved the inspection of food premises, investigation of complaints of detrimental conditions and regular reports to shire councils. In 1941, Mr Williams asked the member councils to allow him to carry out the anti-diphtheria campaign. With the help of the press, assistance of school teachers and clergy, 425 consent forms were received. In the 15 years that followed, thousands of children were also immunised against tetanus, smallpox and polio. The Upper Murray Health Group was one of the first in the country ever to use Salk polio vaccine. The Wodonga garbage tip was part of his inspection tour and in 1957 he reported unfavourable conditions at the tip exacerbated by Albury residents dumping their garbage there as their own tip had fees. Mr Williams tested scales and weights and sampled weighed packages for accuracy. During 20 years in municipal life, he obtained qualifications of Shire Secretary and Town Clerk, Meat Inspector, Weights and Measures Inspector and had been appointed by the Crown Law Department as a Commissioner for taking affidavits and declarations. In 1960, a campaign against tuberculosis was commenced. It was to take the form of a Mantoux test. Children over 11 years would be injected, and if showing a reaction that indicated they had been in contact with T.B., they would be given immediate X-rays. In 1960/61, hepatitis was a problem locally, followed by Asian flu. A report in March 1961 stated that the supply of anti-flu vaccines had been held up because of an unexpected rush for free immunisation. Wodonga Shire Secretary, Mr H. Silke, said there was no obvious connection between the lack of sewerage in Wodonga and an epidemic of infectious hepatitis said to have broken out in the town. For nine years, Mr Williams was secretary to the Wodonga Higher Elementary School and one of the selectors who recommended to their Government the present site of the State School in Brockley Street. View the society's new online exhibition, Impact of the Second World War on Wodonga and its Surrounds, on the Wodonga Historical Society's website. Like the society on Facebook.

