news, court-and-crime,

A man has been charged after allegedly testing positive to alcohol and refusing a secondary test after a crash. Police were called to Union Road in Lavington about 9.10am on Thursday after reports a Toyota Rav4 crashed into a parked Hyundai iLoad and Toyota Corolla. The Rav4 and Corolla drivers gave alcohol tests, which were negative. Police spoke to the driver of the Hyundai, 58, who allegedly gave a positive result after numerous attempts to get a sample. He was taken back to the Albury Police Station, where he allegedly refused to provide a secondary sample. IN OTHER NEWS: The 58-year-old was issued with a court attendance notice. His licence was suspended. The man will face Albury Local Court on April 11. The incident led to one lane of the road being closed near Sutherland and Turner streets while the scene was cleared. Nobody appeared to have been seriously injured in the crash.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/u2TKvX7hYXGMrKgrD4ZiFN/4ac20e9c-55f6-4544-9545-2466e1e9ee38.jpg/r1_482_4925_3264_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg