Wanted Wodonga man Zachary Cheep back in custody, admits charge

A wanted man remains in custody following his arrest and conviction for refusing a drug test. Zachary Cheep appeared in Wodonga court on Thursday after allegedly being on the run from the law. He has multiple matters pending, and yesterday admitted to a charge of refusing a drug test. IN OTHER NEWS: Cheep was caught driving in Wodonga. "I'll just give it a miss mate, I'll cop it on the chin," he said in refusing the test. He was banned from driving for four years, fined $750, and will return on April 19.

