Wanted Wodonga man Zachary Cheep back in custody, admits charge
A wanted man remains in custody following his arrest and conviction for refusing a drug test.
Zachary Cheep appeared in Wodonga court on Thursday after allegedly being on the run from the law.
He has multiple matters pending, and yesterday admitted to a charge of refusing a drug test.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Cheep was caught driving in Wodonga.
"I'll just give it a miss mate, I'll cop it on the chin," he said in refusing the test.
He was banned from driving for four years, fined $750, and will return on April 19.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
- Bookmark
- Make sure you are signed up for our breaking and regular headlines newsletters
- Follow us on Twitter: @bordermail
- Follow us on Instagram @bordermail
- Follow us on Google News