Trainer Mitch Beer claimed the training honours on the opening day of the Albury carnival after landing a double on Thursday. Beer started the meeting on a high when My Bold Boy won the $30,000 Maiden Plate, (1000m) with Jason Lyon aboard. Starting at $5.50, My Bold Boy led the field into the straight and proved too slick in the run to the winning post to win comfortably. Beer had to wait until the final race to complete the double with Mnementh. But it was well worth the wait when taking out one of the feature races in the $75,000 City Handicap, (1175m). ALSO IN SPORT Ridden by Jordan Mallyon, Mnementh ($21) surged to the lead at the final furlong and proved too strong for his rivals. It was a major turnaround in form after finishing near the tail of the field at his most recent run in the Country Championships Qualifier. Beer has five runners on Albury Gold Cup day.

