sport, local-sport, kym davison, albert's melody, albury carnival

Albury trainer Kym Davison savoured the sweet taste of success after Albert's Melody demolished his rivals at Albury on Thursday. The four-year-old gelding made it a one act affair in the $30,000 Class One Handicap, (1400m) as he cruised to a five-length victory with Jason Lyon aboard. A jubilant Davison said it was a satisfying victory after he set Albert's Melody for the race. "We set the horse for the race, so it's satisfying to get the result we were after," Davison said. "I thought he run a super race first-up when under done. "Then his most recent start at Corowa the other day, the horse just had nowhere to go over the last 200m. "So he went to the line under a stranglehold but it has reaped dividends for us today." ALSO IN SPORT Albert's Melody paid $8 and beat the David O'Prey-trained Bring A Dame and Peter Burgun-trained Stiller. The gelding is raced predominantly by local owners who enjoyed the thrill of winning over the carnival.

