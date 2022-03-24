sport, australian-rules-football, ryan griffen, myrtleford

Speculation is rife that Myrtleford is on verge of a stunning coup and has landed the prized signature of Ryan Griffen. Griffen had been linked to a move to McNamara Reserve since last year. Saints officials have ramped up negotiations with the former Western Bulldog and GWS midfielder over the past month with Griffen close to signing. The Border Mail believes that the Saints could formally announce the signing as early as this weekend. Myrtleford president Ian Wales refused to comment when contacted on Thursday. Griffen and Myrtleford co-coach Dawson Simpson played together at the Giants. Simpson has been instrumental in negotiations and trying to lure his former teammate to the club. The 35-year-old hasn't played for the past three seasons` He is set to travel from Melbourne to play with the Saints. ALSO IN SPORT: In a further bonus, Griffen will only cost the Saints one point in the player points system because he has been out of the game for so long. Despite not playing for three years, Griffen is expected to be a major boost to the Saints' flag aspirations. The classy midfielder could provide the missing piece in the Saints' premiership puzzle as they strive to snap a 51-year premiership drought. Griffen played 257 AFL matches before retiring in 2018. He also captained the Bulldogs in 2014 and was a triple best and fairest winner at Whitten Oval.

