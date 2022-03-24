news, local-news, nyssa burrells, fall, albury races

Accomplished Wagga galloper Zakeriz and jockey Nyssa Burrells fell in the home straight of the Albury Mile on Thursday. Burrells was taken to Albury Base Hospital after the incident. She was found unconscious on the track but did regain consciousness shortly afterwards. Early reports were that Zakeriz escaped unharmed from the fall. The fall happened with about 200 metres remaining in the home straight. ALSO IN SPORT Zakeriz had not been able to dictate terms in the race like he usually does and had been forced to spend the tirip outside the leader, Island Bay Boy. The race was won by Queanbeyan visitor Onsettling Down ($19), ahead of Gunga Din ($6) and Mad As Zariz ($8.50). Burrells was also involved in a shocking fall four-years-ago at Warwick Farm. She was in an induced coma after a horse landed on her. but made a courageous return to the saddle.

