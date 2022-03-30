sport, australian-rules-football,

North Albury started the off-season on a high after landing the prized signature of Tim Broomhead in October. But it was slim pickings for the Hoppers on the recruiting front after that. Compounding their woes, Jackson Weidemann has joined Port Melbourne after winning the Hoppers' best and fairest last season and will leave a gaping hole in an already undersized defence. CAN THE HOPPERS AVOID THE WOODEN SPOON? Sorry, Hopper fans, but it does look like the club has a mortgage on the wooden spoon after a quiet off-season on the recruiting front. WHAT CAN WE EXPECT FROM THE HOPPERS THIS SEASON? The Hoppers look destined to spend the season rebuilding under coach Luke Norman. Norman has won plenty of respect from fans and officials for the job he has done since arriving at Bunton Park last year. But the Hoppers simply need more experience around the kids before they can start to make any inroads up the ladder. WHERE ARE THE GOALS GOING TO COME FROM? Flynn Gardiner was the leading goal-kicker last year with 15 but the Hoppers will have a new-look attack this season. Tom Sharp, who spent most of last year in defence, has been switched into attack over the pre-season practice matches to provide a tall marking target. Bailey Dale is also a developing key forward and will provide another tall marking option which the Hoppers lacked last year after a season-ending knee injury to Josh Lloyd. WHO WILL LEAD THE HOPPERS' DEFENCE IN THE ABSENCE OF JACKSON WEIDEMANN? Sam Azzi started his career at Bunton Park as a forward but has relished a recent switch to defence. Although Azzi still lacks the strength to combat much bigger opponents one-on-one, his athleticism and ability to judge the flight of the ball are two of his biggest assets. Azzi is also a prodigious kick of the football and has the ability to quickly turn defence into attack. WHICH YOUNG HOPPERS ARE SHOWING THE MOST PROMISE? The Gardiner siblings, Flynn and Foster, have thrived under the coaching of Luke Norman to establish themselves as senior regulars. Tim Broomhead (Seaford), Bailey Dale (university), Fletcher Ramage (Wangaratta), Hayden Cooper (Leeton-Whitton), Isaac Campbell (Culcairn) Harry Toonan (Thurgoona), Ethan Bakic (Western Australia), Andy McNeel (Geelong), Sam Hodge (university), Jesse Wellington (retired) Dom Brew (Werribee), Jackson Weidemann (Port Melbourne) Q: You are a big fan of coach Luke Norman who has been able to fast-track your development? A: I'm a massive fan of Luke who has shown a lot of faith in me and we are fortunate to have somebody of his calibre leading the club. Q: You started off as a forward at Bunton Park but have relished a switch to defence in more recent times? A: I played all my juniors as a forward but I've loved the switch. I just feel a lot more comfortable down back and find it a lot easier to read the play than as a forward. Q: Obviously you will come up against bigger-bodied opponents most weeks. What tricks have you got up your sleeve to help combat that? A: I have to be smart and rely on my ability to read the play and give myself some space and use my athleticism to hit the packs and try to kill the contest. I realise I'm not going to win too many one-on-one contests if I try and wrestle with my opponent. Q: Which team-mates have stood out to you over the pre-season? A: Flynn Gardiner has caught the eye. Other than that there is the usual suspects in George Godde, Clay Moscher-Thomas and Ryan Polkinghorne who always lead by example. Q: Who are you tipping to win the flag? A: I think any of the top-six sides of capable of winning it but Albury is the side to beat.

