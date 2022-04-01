sport, australian-rules-football, wodonga raiders, season preview

Wodonga Raiders' officials contemplated installing a revolving door at the entrance of Birallee Park over the off-season to cope with all the departures and arrivals at the club. And with so many new faces only time will tell if the boys from Birallee can defy the critics and remain a finals force. Q: You had a breakout season last year to establish yourself as a senior regular. Who do you credit for having the biggest influence on your career so far? A: Jarrod Hodgkin showed a lot of faith in me last season and gave me the opportunity to play seniors. Jarrod was also good for my development in making the transition from playing against kids my age to men and how to prepare best during the week. Q: You were in the mix to be selected as a mature age player for the Murray Bushrangers this season? A: Initially I was disappointed to miss out. But I quickly moved on and my focus now is to play the best footy I can with Raiders and improve from last season. Q: What role do you expect to predominantly play this season? A: I had a bit of chat with coach Marc Almond about the season ahead and put my hand up to spend more time in the midfield. I was given that opportunity in the pre-season matches and now it's up to me to make the most of it. Q: A lot of judges expect the Raiders to slip outside the top five this season. Can you prove the critics wrong? A: A lot of so-called good judges didn't have us finishing inside the top five last year either. We are going to be younger but still have enough talent to be a finals contender. Jared Brennan (Violet Town), Dion Munkara, Brendan Kantilla (Tiwi Bombers), Will Farrer (Southern Districts), Alex Daly, Jason Burke (Leeton Whitton), Joshua Cheek (St Mary's), Dale Cox (Halls Creek), Jake Twycross (Eaglehawk) Jydon Neagle (Balranald), Connor Newnham (Kiewa Sandy Creek), Tom Bracher (Richmond VFL), Alex Pocock (Geelong), Hayden and Dylan Clarke (Port Melbourne), Scott Meyer (Chiltern), Steve Jolliffe (Collingullie Glenfield Park), Declan Everett (Box Hill), Jarrod Ardern (Dederang Mount Beauty), Lachie Flagg (Noosa), Tim Haines (Culcairn) ANDREW MOIR: Raiders lost a stack early and have picked up a stack late, but it won't be enough to stop the club falling out of finals for the first time after a six-year run, which is the league's current second longest, after Albury (12). BRENT GODDE: It's fair to say the Raiders are in a lot better shape than most people predicted they would be after a horror start to the off-season with a stack of departures. And while it's hard to see Marc Almond's charges playing finals, it would be a major shock if they didn't remain competitive. STEVE TERVET: Marc Almond is playing a long game. Raiders will take one step backwards to take two forwards. ALSO IN SPORT ARE THE RAIDERS THE BIGGEST UNKNOWN IN THE COMPETITION? For sure, the Raiders are expected to have at least a dozen new faces for their season opener against Yarrawonga. Adding further intrigue, the Raiders have heavily targeted the Northern Territory as part of their recruiting strategy and it will be a case of watch this space in regards to what impact they can have in the O&M. IS MARC ALMOND THE RIGHT MAN FOR THE JOB AT BIRALLEE PARK? It's no secret that Raiders' first choice for the job to replace Jarrod Hodgkin was former Ainslie coach Chris Rourke who led the ACT heavyweight to six flags. Almond was appointed coach in September and walked into a storm with the club facing a mass player exodus. Credit to Almond that he has been able to land his fair share of recruits to help offset the departures. And while Almond may lack the experience of some rival O&M coaches, arguably he is the most passionate coach in the competition. The 42-year-old is especially passionate about working with the younger players and appears the perfect fit at Raiders who have one of the youngest lists in the competition. WHO ARE THE KEYS TO THE RAIDERS REMAINING A COMPETITIVE FORCE? The fortunes of the Raiders this season will rest heavily on the shoulders of former coach Jarrod Hodgkin along with Isaac Muller. Hodgkin struggled last season with a knee injury but has recovered over the off-season and won't have the burden of coaching this year. The 2019 Morris medallist is among the premier players in the competition when fit and firing and looks set for a big season. Speculation was rife that Muller was on the move from Birallee Park over the summer despite having a contract with the Raiders. The imposing big man enjoyed his best season so far in the O&M last year and don't be surprised to see Muller raise the bar again this year. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/asdkjfewiKKD/c1365afc-5b0c-4de3-b08f-5f4cdcacc47f.jpg/r2_520_5565_3663_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg