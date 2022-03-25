sport, australian-rules-football,

Work to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the Albury Tigers has begun. The club, which will reach the milestone in 2026, has commissioned a book to be written detailing its 22 senior Ovens and Murray premierships and some of the great characters to have graced the sportsground. Author Patrick Mangan is compiling the history through interviews, research and an appeal for people to share their memorabilia from across the decades. Colin Joss has lent the club an archive van which will be open on game days and staff will collect, copy and scan the items brought along. ALSO IN SPORT "The club started in 1876 so we've got a lot to get through," Mangan said. "I'm trying to capture the culture of the Albury Tigers and I've interviewed trainers, coaches, players, board menbers, presidents and supporters - past and present. "They've all showed me they're passionate, loyal supporters, even in rare disappointing times. "Of the club's 22 premierships, about 11 were won after they were runners-up the year before and I think that shows the determination and positivity which is still apparent here today." Albury president Brendan Brown can't wait to see the project come together. "This has been a hugely resilient club over a long period of time and that's largely built on tradition which carries through to the current administration and playing group," Brown said. "That history is what drives us and we are only custodians. "The club belongs to its members, those who have gone before us and those who will come after us."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/131362666/e0c20f8e-4ea5-4e72-80a7-c55e2a60a97b.jpg/r188_570_3629_2514_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg