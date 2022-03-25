sport, local-sport, adrian ledger memorial, written advice, lachlan king

Plenty of tears started to well up in the mounting yard after the familiar colours of royal blue and orange passed the post first in the $40,000 Adrian Ledger Memorial, (2400m) at Albury on Friday. It was the fifth time Wangaratta trainer John Ledger had won the race named in honour of his son who tragically died in a race fall at Corowa in 2005 after Written Advice scored an emotion charged win in the staying feature. The victory sparked plenty of emotion as the owners shared a hug with the Ledger family shortly after the win. Chris Ledger choked back the tears while being interviewed as fond memories of his brother Adrian came flooding back. "It's a huge thrill for the family to win this race," Ledger said. "It's a race we target each year and I'm very excited to have won the race. "I have to really thank Racing NSW who put this race on every year in Adrian's memory." Ridden by Lachlan King, Written Advice camped just off a hot speed set up by the Rob Wellington-trained Saint Henry. Saint Henry opened up a handy break half-way down the straight but Written Advice ($10) was quickly able to reel in the leader and win by almost two lengths. Saint Henry ($12) did well to hold on for second ahead of the Brett Cavanough-trained Lord Tropicana ($6.50) who finished third. ALSO IN SPORT Written Advice finished near the tail of the field in the Adrian Ledger Prelude last month before running second at Towong at her most recent start. "We came here in the Adrian Ledger prelude and she just didn't handle the track that day," he said. "We left a little disappointed that day so we threw her in at Towong to try and get her confidence back up. "Today's race just worked out so well for us and watching the race unfold in the grandstand, everything went to plan. "You could tell a long way from home that the jockey had a lap full of horse and it was just a matter of doing the old fashioned count to ten before you go. "That's what the jockey did and it was a peach of a ride and I just want to thank the owners who have stuck by us. "It's a massive thrill to win this race today. "The mare's main target was today, so if she happens to win again this preparation - it's just a bonus." King was thrilled to land the win for the Ledger's. "I'm just happy to be part of it all and I know how much this win means to the Ledger family," King said. "The Ledger's have stuck by me throughout my career and it's satisfying to repay them with wins like this. "It's emotional for everyone including the owners. "But the horse was targeted for this race and credit to the Ledger's, I didn't have to do too much other than steer her."

