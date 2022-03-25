sport, local-sport,

North Albury all-rounder Tim Hartshorn is planning to retire after Saturday's Cricket Albury-Wodonga provincial grand final against Albury at Alexandra Park Hartshorn turns 38 in May. "This will probably be it, I think," he offered. "I've had a shoulder operation in the past and I've had ankle surgeries to repair bone spurs and fix ligaments. "I've been playing senior cricket now for 20-plus years and a lot of rep cricket as well, it takes a toll on the body, I could hardly walk (after Lavington last week)." Hartshorn arrived with little fanfare midway through 2015-16, but quickly announced himself with successive half-centuries against Wodonga and East Albury respectively. It certainly didn't surprise anyone though who knew his background. Hartshorn was a stalwart of the powerful Southern Zone. "We had a couple of trips to Gosford, a couple to Maitland, I played one here when they split them up into southern and northern divisions and also went to Wagga," he revealed. "When I was playing in Batemans Bay it wouldn't be uncommon to play there one day and Wollongong (400km round trip) the next Sunday and then back to club cricket and then travel to Eden (also 400km round trip) the following Sunday. "It comes at a toll obviously with family, you have to pull the pin at some stage." Hartshorn boasts 1536 runs at 30 and 83 wickets at 18 at the Hoppers but, most importantly, he heads into the decider in fine form. The left-arm orthodox spinner bowled first change and produced a stunning 2-11 from 10 overs, with four maidens, against Lavington and then opened the innings and top-scored with 61 from 101 deliveries. Younger brother and Hoppers' team-mate Anthony has shared much of the journey, starting in their home town of Deniliquin, followed by Batemans Bay, where the pair played in four successive premierships, and then a stint at Tuross Head. It's obvious the brothers are close and that's highlighted by Anthony's previous public mocking of Tim's spinning skills. "To be truthful, it's a downfall of a few batters in that they try and play for the spin and it doesn't spin," Tim laughed. "Albury has a number of good bats in Alex Popko, Dom Stockdale, Ross Dixon and Kade Brown and they've seen enough of me to see how it comes out." North is through to its fifth successive grand final, but only boasts the one title. The 2017-18 match was washed out, so Lavington 'won' as the higher placed team, but the Hoppers bounced back against the same opponent the following year. COVID wrote off the 2019-20 decider and Wodonga was higher placed, while Lavington edged home last year. IN OTHER NEWS: The Hoppers need another premiership to justify their lofty standing.

