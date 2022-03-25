news, local-news,

A GRIFFITH sonographer who did ultrasounds by day and sewed into the small hours of the morning was Albury Gold Cup Lady of the Day. Elizabeth Paterson created her lilac and green outfit and headpiece over many hours after work. She said she bought the patterned fabric for the skirt in Bali more than two years ago. "The fabric was my inspiration for the whole outfit," she said. "I got it when I went to Bali for a musculoskeletal conference before COVID-19 and it's been in the cupboard ever since! "I usually make really full skirts but I only had three metres of fabric when I'd normally use 10." IN OTHER NEWS: The Cowra-raised Griffith Base Hospital employee said she was grateful for the opportunity to dress up on Friday. She thanked judges and sponsors of the event. "It's so nice to be out of N95 masks and sneakers and scrubs!" she said. "I'm so grateful to be able to dress up and socialise and feel normal again."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/9jp2tjuwKpcNcyMwTq82JY/14c73b43-f837-4919-a2e4-eee1d92610f9.jpg/r0_159_4681_2804_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg