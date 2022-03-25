news, local-news,

BOLD colours, abstract patterns and elaborate millinery turned heads in Albury Gold Cup Fashions on the Field on Friday. Fashions on the Field judges Alex Pike (FACE by Alex Pike), Danica Erard (Danica Erard Millinery) and Rachel Alexander (The Beautymark owner) had their work cut out in three categories - with entrants vying for $10,000 in prizes - at Albury Racing Club. Brocklesby resident Sherryn Schilg won the keenly-contested and prestigious Millinery Award. Ms Schilg wore a large, white headpiece by Delphine Nicholson Millinery in Albury. She said she approached Ms Nicholson with a brief to match her white MISHA Collection dress. "I wanted a headpiece to go with my dress that was big and a bit sculptural," she said. "I'm so excited to win!" Ms Nicholson said she was thrilled with the millinery nod, which was a long time coming. Her creations last featured in Albury Gold Cup Fashions on the Field in 2010 in Lady of the Day and the Millinery Award. "I've been doing this work for about 20 years so it's nice to have a win today," she said. Lady of the Day Elizabeth Paterson won from a quality field of contenders. She was runner-up Lady of the Day last year when she also took out the Millinery Award. The Griffith Base Hospital sonographer's skirt, top and headpiece this year were her own labour of love. "I'd do ultrasounds all day at the hospital and then come home to sew and glue feathers into the night," she said. IN OTHER NEWS: Coincidentally, Albury Gold Cup Fashions on the Field Gentleman of the Day travelled from the Griffith region. Hanwood man Blake Argus said he missed the competition by only minutes last year and did not want to make the same mistake twice. "I rocked up last year and they were announcing the winners," he said. "I made sure I was on time this year!" Mr Argus said it was his first Albury Gold Cup Fashions on the Field award but he had won at Griffith about three years ago. He said there was no method to how he put his racewear together. "I just like to dress up nice!" Mr Argus said. There were six entrants in the Gentleman of the Day competition, vying for $2100 in prizes. Albury Gold Cup Fashions on the Field host Bronwyn Robertson kept everything flowing smoothly. Fashions on the Field judges also selected Nerissa Watson from the Gold Cup crowd for The Crowd Choice category. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/9jp2tjuwKpcNcyMwTq82JY/68f33811-eb7e-47f3-b841-d03ab7d88173.jpg/r0_191_5416_3251_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg