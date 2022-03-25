news, local-news,

The first Albury Gold Cup without rain or COVID restrictions in three years was deemed a major success. Hesitancy around a return to major events didn't appear to be a factor as at least 7000 people made their way through the gates on Friday. More than 2700 were booked into corporate marquees. Albury Racing Club president Mark Cronin was pleased with the turnout after a crowd of around 8500 last year. "It's fantastic to be here in the sunshine without any COVID restrictions," Mr Cronin said. "Last year we had a capacity on the crowd, the year before it was no crowd and the year before that we were rained out. "I think everyone was very impressed with the state of the track and the surrounds. "Our staff did a magnificent job to present the facilities in the way they have. "The atmosphere was very positive. "We need to reinstate our brand because of those several years of hiccups and that's what we're in the process of doing." The 2022 Albury Gold Cup was won by Randwick mare Harmony Rose, trained by Mark Newnham. Part owner Brad Delahay couldn't have been happier with the day. "It's my first time in Albury and I could live here. It's amazing," he said. "It's a beautiful place and everyone has been so friendly. "I think we tipped the horse to the whole town. "The horse was bought for $20,000, so she was a cheap horse. "She's placed twice in Group Ones and now she has won an Albury Cup. It's a bit of a fairytale to be honest. "We flew up on Thursday morning and went out at night and obviously met everyone at the calcutta and it was great. "All the owners are pretty close and we keep in touch on our social media page." Wodonga's Grant Davis and Renae Davies enjoyed their first Albury Gold Cup since 2015. "We like going to the races. We've been to quite a few of the Melbourne races, but we've haven't been to many since we've been back here," Mr Davis said. "Everyone has been great to talk to. Post COVID restrictions, everyone is enjoying themselves having that bit of normality back." Albury friends Maddy Hourigan, Bec Carney and Emily Shearer used the Gold Cup as a good chance to catch up. "I've been the last couple of years. I enjoy the social side of things," Miss Hourigan said. "It's something to do for the day." It was Miss Carney's first time at event, but she'd only set herself a $10 limit for a bet on the cup. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/beau.greenway/054d67d9-1eb4-4256-82a1-374cb854b61e.jpg/r0_174_5568_3320_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg