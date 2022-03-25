A well-designed Doctors Point home

news, property, doctorspoint, east albury, house of the week, real estate view

HOUSE OF THE WEEK Elevated from the street and hidden within Doctors Point in East Albury, this bold home is absolutely breathtaking. Built by Berg Design in 2021, the home has been crafted to suit the modern family. Balanced in form and charming in texture, the floating structure adds an air of mystery and intrigue as it sits raised overlooking the natural surrounds. Wrapped in the ancient Japanese method of shou sugi ban and Bowral Simmental Silver brick veneer, this architectural masterpiece is certainly one of a kind. Making the most of the northern light, each room offers country views. Inside the home, the entrance makes way for a raw, contemporary palette. Features include light-filled windows, impeccable joinery, polished concrete flooring, premium Italian ceramic tiles to wet areas, an enclosed staircase with European Oak engineered flooring and 9ft ceilings with square settings throughout. Residence: The luxurious open-plan kitchen, dining, family room and drinks area has gorgeous rural views from every vantage point. The sleek kitchen features a Bosch 900mm induction cooktop, wall oven tower with Bosch Steam oven and Combi-oven, Bosch integrated dishwasher, Schweigan undermount silent rangehood. Plus, neolith scratch resistant, heat resistant, anti-bacterial porcelain to kitchen benchtop and splashback. The master suite has a walk-in robe, plus an ensuite with a walk-in shower and a feature bathtub with tranquil rural views. Four more bedrooms, a baby nursery and a study share two sleek and stylish bathrooms. There is a hydronic in-floor heating system supplied by two heat pumps with integration to domestic hot water supply and swimming pool heating with monitoring, control and diagnostics from tablet control via web-based interface. Outdoor: Outside there is a 9m heated, mineral magnesium swimming pool with an infinity edge, complete with a cleaning system and WiFi control. Fully landscaped gardens, creating multiple living spaces, including an extensive deck capturing expansive views and a large undercover alfresco area with wood fire and an outdoor kitchen complete the space. There is an automated irrigation system with zoning and WiFi control. Plus there is a 24.4 kW PV solar array with 20 kWh battery storage, and Selectronic Select. Set on more than 1.24Ha (approx) enjoy space, harmony and the rolling landscape, only moments to the CBD, Murray River, airport and hospital. This is a home that has been carefully considered, with a floor plan that allows for modern-open plan living, whilst evoking a sense of relaxing freedom and sleek architecture in the thriving city of Albury. Read this week's Real Estate View online here. Explore open homes on the map below.

