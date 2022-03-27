news, local-news, Burn-offs, Country Fire Authority, District 24, District 22

Compliance with burn-off permits has been generally high among landowners, despite some fires jumping control lines near Yarrawonga this week. Country Fire Authority district 22 assistant chief fire officer Tony Owen said unexpected wind changes had affected conditions, with the biggest blaze at Whites Road covering about an extra 80 hectares. "So whilst the people were burning within prescription and doing the right things some unforeseen weather has just played havoc with them," he said. "We pulled them up pretty quickly with no real losses as well. "The road was cut for a short amount of time ... not due to fire activity, more the smoke, visibility was very, very poor at one stage on the Murray Valley Highway." Mr Owen said the incident served as a reminder to farmers of the need to take care when burning off even after district 22 fire restrictions end on Monday. "At my district, we issued nearly 400 permits since March 1, so to have only three to four jump out is a pretty good hit rate," he said. IN OTHER NEWS: Fire restrictions in district 24, which includes Wodonga, Towong, Alpine, Indigo, Falls Creek and Mount Hotham, ended on Monday, March 21. District 24 assistant chief fire officer Adrian Gutsche said people remained responsible for any fires they lit and would be held accountable by Victoria Police for any damage that resulted. "You must register your burn-offs, check weather conditions and follow local council laws and regulations," he said. Mr Owen said most farmers understood the consequences of not doing the right thing. "If they get caught, we'll stop them from getting permits in the future; we actually put a flag against them and we either inspect all their burns from then on or we just don't issue them permits anymore," he said. "I think they realise the risks of it being stopped in the future could be quite dire to them so compliance is really, really good because of that." The assistant chief fire officer said even after the end of restrictions people should still notify neighbours and authorities before burning off. "Traditionally we do have a bit of an increase in false alarms in these first couple of weeks when permits go off," Mr Owen said.

