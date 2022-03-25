community,

Donning a brand new colour is a big change for Country Fire Authority (CFA) volunteers. Members of the Baddaginnie Fire Brigade are the first volunteers in Victoria's north east to receive new workwear which comes in the colour known as patriot blue. Baddaginnie captain Ben Cook said the brigade members were excited to be the first receiving the new gear. "When you're dressed the same, you feel part of a team," he said. "CFA has a great reputation in the community and this workwear will help us to elevate and represent the organisation." IN OTHER NEWS: CFA chief officer Jason Heffernan was proud to launch the new uniform. "It provides a uniquely CFA identity for our members both within the emergency services sector, and while they are out in the community," he said in a statement. More than 30,000 workwear sets will be made in Australia at a cost of $9 million. The uniforms do not replace the iconic yellow firefighting gear. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/161545203/e614b4b3-5c88-46a8-9f14-7e3a44371e9a.JPG/r0_171_7008_4131_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg