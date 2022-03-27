Victim knocked out, jaw broken, lucky not to end up in coffin: court

news, court-and-crime,

A man who knocked out a former schoolmate, breaking his jaw, has been told the victim could have been killed. Byron James Wilson, 20, had at times been friendly with the 19-year-old victim of the Wangaratta incident on January 10. The victim, who had attended Wangaratta High School with Wilson in a different year level, was leaving the Grand Central Hotel about 4.30am. Wilson yelled at the man and tried to approach him but was stopped by two security guards. The victim and his two friends continued towards Aussie Disposals, where his friend had parked, and Wilson forced his way towards him. The victim told him to "just talk" but Wilson punched him in the jaw when he turned away, breaking it and knocking him out. The 19-year-old, the Wangaratta Magistrates Court heard this week, bled "profusely" from his mouth. IN OTHER NEWS: A woman was also flung to the ground. Police and paramedics attended but the victim chose not to go to hospital and nobody wanted to make a statement. The 19-year-old later attended Wangaratta hospital before going to the Royal Melbourne Hospital for surgery on January 12 and returning home three days later. Wilson told police he had been heavily intoxicated and "punches were thrown". Lawyer Geoff Clancy said his client had no priors and was doing well for someone who grew up in "extreme dysfunction", including a domestic incident between his parents in which his father shot himself but survived. Wilson has completed one apprenticeship and is set to start a second. He now lives in Footscray and plays football at Phillip Island. Magistrate Victoria Campbell noted the incident could have led to the victim being killed. "I appreciate he's had a very difficult upbringing," she said. "But he needs to learn how to control his behaviour, especially when he's drunk. "The community needs to see you punished for this, because this young man could have been in a coffin." Ms Campbell said such incidents could end up in the Supreme Court with people facing murder charges. He must do 80 hours of unpaid work and pay $1000.

