sport, local-sport,

Nagus Henry turns 40 next month but the Myrtleford front man is showing no signs of slowing down. Henry has flown out of the traps in 2022, netting five goals in his first two games of the season to lead the AWFA scoring charts. The Englishman followed up his hat-trick against Cobram Roar with a brace in the win over Twin City Wanderers last weekend as the Savoy became the only team in the league to start the campaign with back-to-back wins. "Every goal I score is like my first," Henry enthused. "I celebrate it that way and then I'm buzzing for the whole game. "I still love soccer as much as ever, training and games. "I would like to last for another year or two, maybe, and then after that go into coaching. "I did the pre-season training with my team and I do my own thing as well. "I've got a rowing machine, an exercise bike and a punching bag in my shed. "I keep myself active. I know I'm old so I have to be warm before I do anything." Henry, who grew up in London watching Matthew Le Tissier, Eric Cantona and David Ginola strut their stuff in the Premier League, is now helping to inspire the next generation of players at Myrtleford. The former Wodonga Diamonds and Benalla Rovers coach remained loyal to the Savoy in a summer which saw a host of other senior players move on. "Everyone looks after you, we're like a big family," Henry said. "They're always checking you're alright and you don't get that from every club. "It's good for kids and a great club, so I don't mind the travel out there. "Off the pitch, we've got a leaders group with me, Brenton Cook, Jesse Stephens, Connor Caponecchia, Vinnie Paglia and Tom Laspina. "We're the older guys and we always try to help out around the club if they need the lines or nets to be done. "Sometimes we train the kids as well and help them develop. "When I was at Diamonds, I was more thinking about myself, that I had to score goals but now I've mellowed. "I would like to be more of an assister - but I still love scoring goals as well. "The old legs can't take me through the whole game any more so I do what I can in 70 minutes." Henry insists he won't celebrate if he scores on Sunday against Diamonds, who picked up their first win last weekend. Boomers host Twin City on Saturday, with both sides yet to get off the mark, while Albury Hotspurs face their biggest test so far when Albury United visit Aloysius Park. Wangaratta entertain Albury City and winless St Pats travel to Cobram. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/131362666/44fac1c6-499f-4f54-97c2-24f96d255659.jpg/r101_231_4564_2753_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg