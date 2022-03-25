news, local-news,

THE Albury Entertainment Centre and Wodonga TAFE are the two clear winners from the Regional Deal announced on Friday by the federal government. Of the $80 million committed by the Commonwealth on Friday, $10 million will go towards the redevelopment of the convention wing of the entertainment centre and $22 million to the TAFE for the first stage of its heavy vehicle training complex at the Logic industrial hub. The expansion of the convention centre has been a priority for Albury Council with a $30 million price tag put on the project. Albury Council will contribute $5 million and it is expected the NSW government will also bankroll a share of the work, with Deputy Premier Paul Toole to visit the Border next month to announce how much his state will allocate to the Regional Deal. "It's a really positive step for our community because it's going to drive corporate events and corporate engagement," Albury MP Justin Clancy said of the convention centre work. Albury mayor Kylie King said: "This has the potential once up and operating to drive around that $30 million into the local economy plus provide around 120 or equivalent full-time jobs." The proposal has to be approved by a regional planning panel before returning to Albury Council for construction tenders to be processed. IN OTHER NEWS: Wodonga TAFE's chief executive Phil Paterson and chief innovation officer Brendan Kellaway were delighted their development was endorsed. "It's fantastic news for our community and for the future students of Wodonga TAFE," Mr Paterson said. The first stage of the heavy vehicle training centre will involve an obstacle circuit, skid plan with tilt and roll simulation, a rail and road cargo station, heavy vehicle workshop and a crane dogging and rigging pad. The trucking industry, defence department and emergency services are expected to benefit from the skills that will be imparted. Mr Paterson said there was also scope for hydrogen fuel propulsion, robotics and autonomous vehicles to be part of the project which has four stages which are tipped to create 120 permanent jobs. Pending the availability of tradies, he hopes the first stage will be in the final phases of planning or under construction by the end of the year. Mr Kellaway said the backing of the hub was "magnificent for the region, magnificent for local high schools and magnificent for the local trucking industry". It is hoped a successful first stage will spur further government funding for the next three which are tipped to cost $50 million. Eight other Albury-Wodonga projects were also bankrolled through the $80 million. There was $20 million to assist Border health infrastructure and $15 million for housing and accommodation for health sector workers. An allocation of $5 million towards the Albury airport expansion and another $5 million to developing Gateway Island and the Murray River Experience precinct, pending outcomes of a business case under way. Similar provisos are attached to $1 million to support the Aboriginal community and $2 million for advanced manufacturing. The Commonwealth has also agreed to divest some of its land on Gateway Island and at Lavington to councils to support developments. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: .

