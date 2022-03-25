Two vehicles smashed by truck outside Lavington school in hit-run

news, court-and-crime,

Two vehicles have been badly damaged after being smashed by a truck outside a primary school in a hit-run incident. Emergency services were called to the incident, outside Hume Public School in Lavington, during the morning student drop-off on Friday. Parents and children were inside the cars. A truck sheared the side panels from a Honda SUV about 8.30am, setting off the vehicle's airbags and smashing windows. The vehicle will most likely be written off due to the extent of the damage caused. A Nissan Pathfinder was also struck with enough force to push it off the road. The incidents happened in close proximity to each other and left glass and other debris scattered across the road. Onlookers said the truck had continued to drive from the scene. IN OTHER NEWS: Concerns were raised about inadequate crossings at the Parkland Crescent site with fears students are being put in danger. Anyone who witnessed the incident or holds information can contact police on (02) 6023 9299 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/u2TKvX7hYXGMrKgrD4ZiFN/c7c5b31e-3de9-4ba1-984f-f93041360a91_rotated_270.JPG/r0_631_2250_1902_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg