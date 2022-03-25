sport, australian-rules-football,

The Ovens and Murray Football League will wrap up its practice matches on Saturday. Six teams will start their season on Saturday, April 2, with the other four to debut the following weekend. Of the six teams contesting the season opening round, Corowa-Rutherglen is the only outfit which has elected to play the week before. Traditionally, clubs have the last weekend off, prior to their starting point. However, the Roos will travel away to Murray League outfit Nathalia. Elsewhere, Yarrawonga will host Wodonga. Now while it's generally difficult to be excited by a practice match, the prospect of Yarrawonga's 'big four' signings, or at least some of them, tackling Wodonga's 'big two' in Angus Baker and Alex Smout, certainly adds an edge to the game. The clubs are expected to battle for positions in the top five. ALSO IN SPORT Meanwhile, Wodonga Raiders will face Goulburn Valley club Mansfield at Chiltern from 12.30pm.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/andrew.moir/d2ff4787-0049-4fbf-945c-009fdd8e2ab2.jpg/r11_252_4890_3009_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg