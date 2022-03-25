sport, local-sport,

Lavington speedster Ryan Brown has claimed his third straight NSW Country cricket selection. Brown will help spearhead the Bush Blues' attack in the shortened version of next month's Australian Country Championships, which have been rebadged the Country Invitational Tournament after COVID forced regular competitors Western and South Australia, plus Victoria, to withdraw. "It means a lot to be selected for NSW and I love playing it," Brown enthused. Cricket Albury-Wodonga will host the week-long titles, from April 5. Brown played in Toowoomba in 2019-20 but, since then, COVID has forced the abandonment of the regular carnival, although Brown contested a tri-series last year. Brown's finals form was miserly, finishing with 0-26 from 10 overs in a high scoring clash against Wodonga and then snaring 1-16 against North Albury. 'I'm probably in the best form of the year." ALSO IN SPORT And Riverina's Jodie Hicks will play the women's series.

