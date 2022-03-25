sport, local-sport,

Wodonga Heart launches a multicultural settlement miniroos program today. Funded by Football Victoria, the four-week program is aimed at children aged between four and 12 who come from migrant and refugee backgrounds. There are more than 20 youngsters signed up for the first session, which runs from 9:30-11am at Willow Park. "We know Wodonga Heart is a good club for community engagement and we want to continue that engagement, working with the club to ensure the kids are safe, comfortable and having fun," Football Victoria programs manager Abraham Abraham said. ALSO IN SPORT "Kids fall in love with the game and that helps build their social skills and confidence. "We want them to assimilate into the community for the community to be accepting of them." A number of the club's Congolese players trained as coaches last year and will help to roll out the program, which will also feature kids from Bhutan and India.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/131362666/009d706c-cd7e-40bd-a405-9b487fe1bc9e.jpg/r0_270_5568_3416_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg