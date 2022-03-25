news, court-and-crime,

A judge has labeled a drug dealer's violent offending that derailed an innocent man's life as "absolutely appalling". Scott Coates was on Friday jailed for 11 months and ordered to perform 150 hours of unpaid community work after abducting the victim, bashing him and engraving him with a knife. If it wasn't for Coates' lack of priors, Judge Elizabeth Gaynor said, the 24-year-old would have been looking at a minimum term of two to three years in prison. "He was a completely innocent victim here," she said of the man, who had failed to transfer Coates $50 for cannabis. "You essentially destroyed every aspect of his life. "The offending was cruel, it involved elements of torture in one sense, but it also in my view marries up with your assertion that you were, to use your words, 'off your head on ice'. "It was an extraordinary episode of offending against a harmless human being who owed you $50." Coates and Lochlan Nixon-May attended a Wirilda Close home in Wodonga on December 18, 2020. The victim was to transfer cash to Coates for three grams of marijuana but fell asleep, enraging Coates. The pair bashed him at the home before taking him to his Castle Creek Road house and torturing him as the property was ransacked. His mouth, neck, hands and feet were duct-taped while he was on a stool and Coates carved his gang's initials into his leg "to send a permanent message to all your boys not to f--- with the Slump Gang". He was throttled, stomped and kicked, and his aunty and uncle's car was loaded up with property and stolen. The victim suffers flashbacks and PTSD and he lives in fear. Coates was on ice and Xanax at the time. "In saying that of course, it does not excuse your behaviour, which was absolutely dreadful," the judge said. "But I do accept it was out of character." IN OTHER NEWS: The court heard Coates returned to drugs when bailed and was involved in another assault. That incident led to him going back into custody. He has served 235 days and will be eligible for parole mid-year. Judge Gaynor said returning to drugs on his release would only lead to further terms in jail. Nixon-May will return to court on Monday.

